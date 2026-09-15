Haier EU HVAC Solutions recently announced a partnership with Solar Denmark to bring the latest R290 air-to-water heat pump portfolio to professional installers.
The Haier R290 series includes monobloc, split, and all-in-one units, with capacities ranging from 3.5 kW to 40 kW, suitable for a variety of homes and small projects. The Mini is available in 3.5 kW and 5 kW versions and is currently the smallest heat pump on the Danish market, designed for homes with limited installation space to reduce on-site retrofit hassle. Commercial heat pumps, offered in 26 kW, 30 kW, 35 kW, and 40 kW capacities, extend R290 technology to light commercial applications—offices, hotels, restaurants, gyms, and small commercial buildings.