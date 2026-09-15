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Jiaozuo Wanfang Terminates Major Asset Acquisition and Related-Party Transaction Due to Market Changes

Published: Sep 15, 2026 14:43
On September 14, Jiaozuo Wanfang announced that the company's 10th Board of Directors had reviewed and approved the proposal to terminate the issuance of shares for asset acquisition and related-party transaction, and to withdraw the application documents. The transaction originally planned to acquire 99.4375% equity of Kaiman Aluminum (Sanmenxia) Co., Ltd. from 19 counterparties, constituting a major asset restructuring and related-party transaction. Given that the current market environment has changed significantly compared with the early planning stage, after prudent consideration, the company and the major counterparties unanimously decided to terminate the transaction. The company stated that terminating the transaction will not have a material adverse impact on its main business and financial condition, and promised not to plan any major asset restructuring matters for at least one month from the date of the announcement.

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