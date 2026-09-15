Recently, JISCO's 5083 high-corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy achieved batch delivery, successfully entering high-end markets such as ultra-high-pressure forged flanges, shipbuilding, and pressure vessels, with product qualification rates and performance stability continuing to lead the industry.

The 5083 high-corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy combines outstanding properties such as high strength and high corrosion resistance, but its production process is extremely stringent and the technical barriers are very high. During mass production, quality issues such as severe surface segregation, uneven internal structure, and significant performance fluctuations are prone to occur. Facing these challenges, the technical team of JISCO Dongxing Jiaxin New Materials Company continued to tackle key problems, focusing on optimizing critical technologies such as AirSlip (oil-air lubrication) casting, effectively improving the surface finish and forming precision of casting ingots. The company has now achieved regular mass production of core specifications including 178 mm, 228 mm, 254 mm, and 381 mm, fully meeting the stringent material standards for high-end fields such as marine engineering equipment and ultra-high-pressure flanges.