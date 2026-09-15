logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

JISCO's 5083 Aluminum Alloy Enters High-End Markets with Leading Performance and Quality Stability

Published: Sep 15, 2026 14:36

Recently, JISCO's 5083 high-corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy achieved batch delivery, successfully entering high-end markets such as ultra-high-pressure forged flanges, shipbuilding, and pressure vessels, with product qualification rates and performance stability continuing to lead the industry.

The 5083 high-corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy combines outstanding properties such as high strength and high corrosion resistance, but its production process is extremely stringent and the technical barriers are very high. During mass production, quality issues such as severe surface segregation, uneven internal structure, and significant performance fluctuations are prone to occur. Facing these challenges, the technical team of JISCO Dongxing Jiaxin New Materials Company continued to tackle key problems, focusing on optimizing critical technologies such as AirSlip (oil-air lubrication) casting, effectively improving the surface finish and forming precision of casting ingots. The company has now achieved regular mass production of core specifications including 178 mm, 228 mm, 254 mm, and 381 mm, fully meeting the stringent material standards for high-end fields such as marine engineering equipment and ultra-high-pressure flanges.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15
1 hour ago
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15
Read More
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15
[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 15, the total registered warrants for cast aluminum alloy stood at 24,252 mt, an increase of 718 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,537 mt, down 88 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, it was 1,282 mt, down 121 mt; in Jiangsu, it was 9,020 mt, up 870 mt; in Zhejiang, it was 10,099 mt, up 87 mt; in Chongqing, it was 2,165 mt, unchanged from the previous trading day; and in Sichuan, it was 149 mt, down 30 mt.
1 hour ago
Alumina Warrant Volume Rises to 262,100 mt, Xinjiang Sees Increase
2 hours ago
Alumina Warrant Volume Rises to 262,100 mt, Xinjiang Sees Increase
Read More
Alumina Warrant Volume Rises to 262,100 mt, Xinjiang Sees Increase
Alumina Warrant Volume Rises to 262,100 mt, Xinjiang Sees Increase
On September 15, the total registered alumina warrant volume was reported at 262,100 mt, up 3,905 mt from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Shandong was reported at 5,092 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Henan was reported at 0 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Guangxi was reported at 40,600 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Gansu was reported at 24,868 mt, flat from the previous trading day; the total registered alumina warrant volume in Xinjiang was reported at 197,600 mt, up 3,905 mt from the previous trading day.
2 hours ago
SMM Alumina Index Shows 3.22 Yuan/mt Discount on September 15
2 hours ago
SMM Alumina Index Shows 3.22 Yuan/mt Discount on September 15
Read More
SMM Alumina Index Shows 3.22 Yuan/mt Discount on September 15
SMM Alumina Index Shows 3.22 Yuan/mt Discount on September 15
According to SMM data, on September 15, the SMM Alumina Index was at a discount of 3.22 yuan/mt to the latest transaction price of the main contract at 11:30.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15
Sep 15, 2026 17:14
news
Alumina Warrant Volume Rises to 262,100 mt, Xinjiang Sees Increase
Sep 15, 2026 16:57
news
SMM Alumina Index Shows 3.22 Yuan/mt Discount on September 15
Sep 15, 2026 16:54
news
SMM Alumina Indices Decline Slightly on September 15 Across Various Regions
Sep 15, 2026 16:53