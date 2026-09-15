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[Solar: Germany’s Enerparc AG enters preliminary insolvency proceedings]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 14:35
Source: SMM
According to SMM and publicly available information, the Hamburg Local Court has recently opened preliminary insolvency proceedings for German solar developer and operator Enerparc AG and appointed a preliminary insolvency administrator. The proceedings currently apply only to the parent company, while its subsidiaries and project companies remain outside the scope. Founded in 2008, Enerparc is active across solar project development, EPC, O&M, power sales and energy storage. To date, it has developed around 6.6GW of solar projects, with approximately 5.5GW installed and 3.8GW grid-connected, while owning and operating more than 500 power plants. SMM believes the case partly reflects growing pressure on European solar developers from negative power prices, grid congestion and longer project cash-conversion cycles, and may affect module delivery and shipment schedules for some projects. SMM will continue to monitor further developments.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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