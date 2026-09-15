[Solar: Germany’s Enerparc AG enters preliminary insolvency proceedings]

[SMM PV News] Surpassing 500 billion kWh! Inner Mongolia Leads Provincial Markets Nationwide

According to Inner Mongolia Power Group, on September 9, the cumulative settled electricity volume of new energy in the Inner Mongolia Power Multilateral Trading Market reached 509.58 billion kWh, surpassing 500 billion kWh and leading all provincial-level markets nationwide. During the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, Inner Mongolia Power Group built a robust power grid with a "four horizontal and six vertical" structure, featuring 500 kV as the backbone and 220 kV for distribution. Since the beginning of this year, a number of landmark and supporting major grid projects, including the Houhe Second Line, have been completed successively, adding 2.07 million kW of new energy accommodation capacity for areas such as Bayannur and Ordos. The construction of ultra-high-voltage and supporting projects for the desert-Gobi-wasteland large bases has been accelerated. The Inner Mongolia Power Group-managed section of the Dalad–Mengxi 1000 kV AC transmission and transformation project officially commenced, solidifying the energy foundation for large-scale, high-proportion new energy transmission. To date, the installed new energy capacity of the Inner Mongolia power grid has surpassed 100 million kW, accounting for 57.7% of the region's total installed capacity.