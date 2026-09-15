Recently, the first batch of Suntech's SunStorage PRO STE-1ML-500P integrated liquid-cooled energy storage systems was successfully shipped to Ukraine, officially marking the product's application deployment in the Ukrainian market. This not only represents Suntech's first breakthrough in the Ukrainian energy storage market, but also further extends the company's business footprint in the European energy storage market.

Addressing Europe's growing demand for energy resilience and green transition, Suntech continues to deepen its PV+ESS integration strategy, leveraging integrated ESS products as a vehicle to combine multi-energy coordination with localized service capabilities, and delivering systematic energy solutions that bring more flexible, secure, and efficient energy options to the European market.