Aluminum Alloy Futures Rebound, Spot Market Remains Stable Amid Weak Price Adjustment Sentiment

SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrants Up 718 mt to 24,252 mt on Sept 15

[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 15, the total registered warrants for cast aluminum alloy stood at 24,252 mt, an increase of 718 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,537 mt, down 88 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, it was 1,282 mt, down 121 mt; in Jiangsu, it was 9,020 mt, up 870 mt; in Zhejiang, it was 10,099 mt, up 87 mt; in Chongqing, it was 2,165 mt, unchanged from the previous trading day; and in Sichuan, it was 149 mt, down 30 mt.