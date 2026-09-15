Canada Nickel Selects Komatsu and SMS Equipment for Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project, Plans C$1.5 Billion Fleet Purchase

According to Canada Nickel on September 14, the company has selected Komatsu and its Canadian dealer SMS Equipment to provide loading, hauling and supporting mining equipment for the Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project.

Canada Nickel expects to purchase more than 300 pieces of equipment over the project’s roughly 40-year mine life, with a total current value of approximately C$1.5 billion. The parties aim to finalize the agreement by the first quarter of 2027.

Crawford is 100%-owned by Canada Nickel and is the company’s flagship nickel-cobalt sulphide project. The selection of key equipment suppliers marks another step toward construction readiness. Komatsu’s proposed solutions also include autonomous haulage, fleet management and electrification technologies.

As equipment procurement and engineering preparations advance, the Crawford project is moving closer to commercial development and could strengthen future North American supply of domestic nickel and cobalt resources.