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[Energy Storage: Envision, CATL Win 100MW/400MWh LFP+Sodium Storage Bids in Hebei]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 12:00
On Sept 15, bid results were announced for energy storage system procurement of the Renqiu Zhihong 100MW/400MWh LFP plus sodium-ion independent storage pilot project in Hebei. Lot 1 covers LFP systems (30MW/120MWh large-capacity plus 60MW/240MWh long-life), won by Envision Energy at RMB 194.616 million, or RMB 0.518/Wh. Lot 2 covers a 10MW/40MWh sodium-ion system, won by CATL at RMB 41.416 million, or RMB 1.035/Wh. The project pilots a mixed LFP-sodium technology route for grid-side storage.

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