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[SMM Nickel Sulphate Daily Review] Spot Market Trading Sluggish on September 15, Nickel Sulphate Prices Slightly Lower

Published: Sep 15, 2026 11:55
On September 15, the SMM battery-grade nickel sulphate average price declined.

On September 15, the SMM average price of battery-grade nickel sulphate declined.

Cost side, the US Fed kicked off its rate-setting meeting today, with base metals broadly in the doldrums on risk-off sentiment. Nickel prices slumped again today, pushing down the spot production cost of nickel sulphate. Supply side, some producers held relatively high inventory levels and sought production cuts to destock, with supply edging slightly lower overall. Demand side, some downstream enterprises still relied mainly on long-term contract supply, with weak sentiment for building inventory via spot orders and relatively low acceptance of nickel salt prices. Today, the Willingness to Sell Sentiment Factor for upstream nickel salt smelters stood at 2.1, the procurement sentiment factor for downstream precursor plants stood at 2.1, and the sentiment factor for integrated enterprises stood at 2.3 (historical data can be queried in the database).

Looking ahead, spot market activity is expected to remain subdued in the short term, with nickel sulphate prices broadly under pressure.

[For more content, please subscribe to the SMM Nickel Research Group products "China Nickel-Chrome-Stainless Steel Industry Chain Regular Report" and "China Nickel-Chrome-Stainless Steel Industry Chain High-End Report" to accessthe latest data analysis and market interpretation on nickel ore, NPI (China + Indonesia), refined nickel, nickel sulphate, chrome ore,ferrochrome, and stainless steel (China + Indonesia)!]

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Nickel Sulphate Daily Review] Spot Market Trading Sluggish on September 15, Nickel Sulphate Prices Slightly Lower - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)