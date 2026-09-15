logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 11:52

Platinum maintained a fluctuating trend today. The 10-year US Treasury yield broke above 5% intraday, and the US dollar index climbed above 99.5, keeping precious metals futures under multiple pressures in the short term. The market remained cautious ahead of this week's US Fed meeting. In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2610 closed at 433.60 yuan/g, down 0.86%. The price spread between the best ask price of SGE platinum 9995 and the GFEX PT2610 contract held near 6 yuan/g.
In the spot market, mainstream quotations for platinum were at a discount of around 1 yuan/g against the PT2610 contract. The discount on mainstream quotations narrowed slightly from yesterday. As futures declined, downstream inquiries were moderate, but large-volume purchases remained cautious, with most transactions conducted through small-lot price negotiations. Overall, spot platinum market trading was normal today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
21 hours ago
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
Read More
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
[SMM Flash] Greenland Mines has completed a 104.8-tonne bulk-sampling programme across seven sites at its Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in East Greenland. The samples are being prepared for large-scale and pilot-scale metallurgical testwork at GTK Mintec in Finland, while the company continues engineering, processing, infrastructure and waste-management studies aimed at advancing the project's technical evaluation. Skaergaard's S-K 1300 resource currently comprises approximately 15.0 million oz PdEq Indicated and 17.49 million oz PdEq Inferred, according to Greenland Mines. The bulk-testing programme represents an important step in evaluating processing and recovery options for one of the larger undeveloped palladium-platinum-gold systems outside the major South African, Zimbabwean and Russian supply regions. However, the reported Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and the latest programme does not constitute a development or commercial production decision.
21 hours ago
Two Rivers Advances Validation Work for Merensky Project, Potential Output at 182,000 6E oz/year
21 hours ago
Two Rivers Advances Validation Work for Merensky Project, Potential Output at 182,000 6E oz/year
Read More
Two Rivers Advances Validation Work for Merensky Project, Potential Output at 182,000 6E oz/year
Two Rivers Advances Validation Work for Merensky Project, Potential Output at 182,000 6E oz/year
[SMM Flash] Two Rivers, the South African PGM joint venture between African Rainbow Minerals and Impala Platinum, is advancing technical validation work for its Merensky project on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex. Early-works capital was approved during FY2026 to complete studies required to determine the project's way forward. The Merensky concentrator was commissioned during the six months to December 2024 but was subsequently placed on care and maintenance amid challenging PGM market conditions. The project has a stated capital cost of approximately R7.3 billion and is designed to produce around 182,000 6E PGM oz/year at steady state, alongside approximately 1,600 tonnes/year of nickel and 1,300 tonnes/year of copper. A restart could therefore provide meaningful incremental PGM supply from an existing South African operation. However, the project remains under technical validation and no restart date or final decision to resume production has been announced.
21 hours ago
Platinum futures drift higher; spot market trading moderate [SMM daily review]
Sep 14, 2026 12:18
Platinum futures drift higher; spot market trading moderate [SMM daily review]
Read More
Platinum futures drift higher; spot market trading moderate [SMM daily review]
Platinum futures drift higher; spot market trading moderate [SMM daily review]
Sep 14, 2026 12:18
Related News
news
Greenland Mines Completes 104.8-Tonne Bulk Sampling Programme at Skaergaard PGM Project
Sep 14, 2026 16:18
news
Two Rivers Advances Validation Work for Merensky Project, Potential Output at 182,000 6E oz/year
Sep 14, 2026 16:05
news
Platinum futures drift higher; spot market trading moderate [SMM daily review]
Sep 14, 2026 12:18
news
Precious Metals Remain Range-Bound as Macro Enters Key Validation Window [SMM Precious Metals Macro Analysis]
Sep 11, 2026 17:43
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)