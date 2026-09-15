Platinum futures maintain a consolidation pattern, spot market trading is normal [SMM daily review]

Platinum maintained a fluctuating trend today. The 10-year US Treasury yield broke above 5% intraday, and the US dollar index climbed above 99.5, keeping precious metals futures under multiple pressures in the short term. The market remained cautious ahead of this week's US Fed meeting. In early trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2610 closed at 433.60 yuan/g, down 0.86%. The price spread between the best ask price of SGE platinum 9995 and the GFEX PT2610 contract held near 6 yuan/g.
In the spot market, mainstream quotations for platinum were at a discount of around 1 yuan/g against the PT2610 contract. The discount on mainstream quotations narrowed slightly from yesterday. As futures declined, downstream inquiries were moderate, but large-volume purchases remained cautious, with most transactions conducted through small-lot price negotiations. Overall, spot platinum market trading was normal today.