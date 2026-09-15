SHFE Aluminum Futures Stable, Central China Market Sees Weaker Buying Sentiment and Firm Supplier Prices

SHFE aluminum futures remained generally stable. In the central China market, buying sentiment among downstream processing enterprises weakened compared with yesterday, with a stronger wait-and-see atmosphere and a preference for purchasing at lower premiums. However, major suppliers held prices firm, and although quotes showed a slight downward trend, they remained within a relatively high premium range. Ultimately, actual transaction prices in the central China market were around a discount of 40-80 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum October contract.