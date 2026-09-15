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[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX 4090 cards quoted at 1.92 yuan, university internal prices as low as 1.2 yuan

Published: Sep 15, 2026 10:16
SMM learned that a GPU rental cloud platform quoted 4090 computing power at 1.92 yuan per card per hour, continuing the price level for the same model previously collected by SMM from a south-west China platform. During the same period, the computing power price for the same server model used by faculty and students at a university in north-west China was 1.2 yuan per card per hour, about 38% lower than the market quote. SMM believes that the stability of third-party market-based pricing can serve as a price reference, while internal university prices reflect differences in cost-side factors and subsidy mechanisms, and the two types of metrics should not be directly compared.

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SMM learned that a GPU rental cloud platform quoted 4090 computing pow - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)