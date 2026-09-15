[SMM Computing Power Flash] RTX 4090 cards quoted at 1.92 yuan, university internal prices as low as 1.2 yuan

[SMM Computing Power Daily] 910B4 64 units 15,500 South China 5090 up 12%

September 14: In the domestic computing power segment, 64 Ascend 910B4 eight-card servers were newly signed at a monthly rental of 15,500 yuan per unit, with the same price for one-year and three-year terms. In the southwest, 16 H20 96G eight-card servers were quoted at 53,000 yuan per unit per month, including cabinet and electricity, higher than the 46,000 yuan for the same model in east China. In south China, 200 GeForce 5090 fan cards were quoted at 47,100 yuan per card, tax included, up about 12% from 42,000 yuan in early September. The L20 48G has entered the consideration of investment and construction parties, with spot single-card prices in north China at over 32,000 yuan, and investment and construction parties plan to migrate into operators' self-owned data centers under five-year long-term contracts.