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【Flash | Mongolia’s Jan–Jul Molybdenum Output Rises 9.3% YoY】

Published: Sep 15, 2026 09:42
Source: SMM
Mongolia’s NSO reported molybdenum concentrate output, on a contained-metal basis, of 424.4 tonnes in July 2026, down 1.3% MoM and 17.0% YoY. Jan–Jul output totaled 3,290.5 tonnes, up 9.3% YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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