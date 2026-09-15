[ EU Steel Import Quotas Reach 99% Exhaustion for Multiple Products ]

[Jindal Steel Builds World's Longest Steel Slag Road, Enters Guinness World Records]

Jindal Steel, with Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), has earned a Guinness World Record for the world's longest road built entirely from processed steel slag — a 1.85 km, four-lane road in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, designed for heavy truck traffic. Using approximately 200,000 tonnes of refined EAF steel slag, the project achieved 100% replacement of natural stone, resulting in a 35% thinner pavement and up to 40% lower construction costs, along with major savings on quarrying and transport. Jindal Steel has branded the material "SteelGrit" and signed a tech-transfer deal with CSIR-CRRI to scale it nationwide — a strong circular-economy push, backed by the Science & Technology Ministry, that opens a new revenue stream for the steel sector.