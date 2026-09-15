logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Soaring energy prices intensify inflation concerns, stronger US dollar drags copper prices down [SMM Copper Morning Comment]

Published: Sep 15, 2026 09:39

SMM, September 15: Overnight, LME copper opened at $14,085/mt, hit a high right at the open, then drifted lower throughout the session to a low of $13,958/mt, and finally settled at $14,024.5/mt, down 1.42%. Trading volume reached 27,000 lots, and open interest stood at 274,000 lots, down 1,215 lots from the previous trading day, reflecting long liquidation. Overnight, the most-traded SHFE copper 2610 contract opened at 106,900 yuan/mt, hit an intraday high of 107,020 yuan/mt, then drifted lower to a low of 106,650 yuan/mt, and finally settled at 106,920 yuan/mt, down 3.29%. Trading volume reached 50,000 lots, and open interest stood at 185,000 lots, down 3,283 lots from the previous trading day, also reflecting long liquidation. On the macro front, with the US Fed policy meeting approaching, escalating geopolitical conflicts have pushed energy prices higher, reigniting inflation concerns. Risk-off sentiment combined with expectations of rising interest rates drove the US dollar stronger, weighing on copper prices. Fundamentals side, supply remained tight overall as domestic copper and imported cargoes arrived in small volumes, with limited available supply in the market. Demand side, the traditional peak season combined with downstream dip-buying led to some recovery in demand, though overall buying remained largely need-based. As of Monday, September 14, SMM copper inventories across major Chinese regions rose 5,200 mt WoW to 90,300 mt, down 63,900 mt from 154,200 mt in the same period last year. Overall, copper prices are expected to drift lower today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Contract rollover releases rigid demand; discounts in North China narrow and rise [SMM North China Spot Copper]
2 hours ago
Contract rollover releases rigid demand; discounts in North China narrow and rise [SMM North China Spot Copper]
Read More
Contract rollover releases rigid demand; discounts in North China narrow and rise [SMM North China Spot Copper]
Contract rollover releases rigid demand; discounts in North China narrow and rise [SMM North China Spot Copper]
In North China today, spot #1 copper cathode was quoted at a discount of 150-50 yuan/mt against the front-month contract, with an average discount of 100 yuan/mt, up 60 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 107,447 yuan/mt, down 1,300 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.
2 hours ago
Large price spread between futures contracts on delivery day; spot trades sluggish [SMM South China spot copper]
2 hours ago
Large price spread between futures contracts on delivery day; spot trades sluggish [SMM South China spot copper]
Read More
Large price spread between futures contracts on delivery day; spot trades sluggish [SMM South China spot copper]
Large price spread between futures contracts on delivery day; spot trades sluggish [SMM South China spot copper]
2 hours ago
High Copper Prices and Weakening Demand Dampen Production Enthusiasm at Copper Cathode Rod Enterprises [SMM Analysis]
4 hours ago
High Copper Prices and Weakening Demand Dampen Production Enthusiasm at Copper Cathode Rod Enterprises [SMM Analysis]
Read More
High Copper Prices and Weakening Demand Dampen Production Enthusiasm at Copper Cathode Rod Enterprises [SMM Analysis]
High Copper Prices and Weakening Demand Dampen Production Enthusiasm at Copper Cathode Rod Enterprises [SMM Analysis]
4 hours ago
Related News
news
Contract rollover releases rigid demand; discounts in North China narrow and rise [SMM North China Spot Copper]
Sep 15, 2026 11:32
news
Large price spread between futures contracts on delivery day; spot trades sluggish [SMM South China spot copper]
Sep 15, 2026 11:31
news
High Copper Prices and Weakening Demand Dampen Production Enthusiasm at Copper Cathode Rod Enterprises [SMM Analysis]
Sep 15, 2026 09:47
news
Tivan Awarded New Turiscai Copper-Gold Licence in Timor-Leste
Sep 15, 2026 09:33
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here