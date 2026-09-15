A newly published legal text for the India-EU free trade agreement reveals that India will secure an additional preferential quota to export 694,853 tons of steel annually to the European Union. This volume is supplementary to India's existing 946,616-ton WTO quota, meaning the combined allocation covers approximately 68.4% of India's 2.4 million tons of steel exports to the EU in 2025. However, the preferential quota does not exempt Indian steel from the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which is estimated to average 35% of the import value once fully phased in.