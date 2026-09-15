Administrators for the Whyalla steelworks in South Australia announced on September 14, 2026, that the facility's 60-year-old blast furnace will be permanently shut down after failed restart attempts. The closure will drastically reduce the plant's direct workforce from 1,700 to approximately 1,200 employees, with an additional 100 contractor jobs also eliminated. Jindal Steel and M Resources remain the final bidders for the site, which will now rely entirely on stockpiled and imported semi-finished steel until an electric arc furnace can be built.