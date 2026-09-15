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200,000 mt lithium battery + 50,000 mt sodium-ion battery! Electrolyte giant plans capacity expansion at Chongqing plant

Published: Sep 15, 2026 08:43
According to Capchem (300037), the first public announcement of the environmental impact assessment for the Phase II battery chemicals project of Chongqing Capchem New Materials Co., Ltd. has been made. The announcement shows that this project is the Phase II battery chemicals project of Chongqing Capchem, located at No. 5, Huanan Bazhi Road, Yanjia Street, Changshou District, Chongqing. The total plant area covers 168 mu, and the expansion project will be constructed on reserved land within the plant area. The construction content and scale are as follows: In Phase II, Plant Building No. 1, Plant Building No. 6, and the tank farm will be expanded, and a new Class A Plant Building No. 2, Warehouse No. 3, and a temporary parking lot for tank truck turnaround will be built.

According to Capchem (300037), the environmental impact assessment for the Phase II battery chemicals project of Chongqing Capchem New Materials Co., Ltd. has been announced for the first time.

The announcement shows that the project is the Phase II battery chemicals project of Chongqing Capchem, located at No. 5 Huanan Bazhi Road, Yanjia Subdistrict, Changshou District, Chongqing. The total site area is 168 mu, and the expansion project will be constructed on reserved land within the plant area. The construction content and scale are as follows: Phase II will expand Building 1, Building 6, and the tank farm, and construct a new Class A Building 2, Warehouse 3, and a temporary parking lot for tanker turnaround.

Upon completion, the project will add capacity of 200,000 mt/year for lithium-ion battery electrolyte, 50,000 mt/year for sodium-ion battery electrolyte, and 6,000 mt/year for ethylene carbonate (EC).

The project developer, Chongqing Capchem New Materials Co., Ltd., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capchem, established in January 2022 with registered capital of 200 million yuan. The company's first-phase 100,000 mt lithium-ion battery electrolyte project commenced production in mid-April 2025.

In addition, Capchem Technology USA Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Capchem USA") recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its lithium battery electrolyte production site in Ironton, Lawrence County, Ohio, US. The groundbreaking marks the entry of Capchem's internationalization strategy into the substantive construction phase in North America, adding a key anchor to its global production network.

Capchem has been deeply engaged in the industry for more than 30 years and has established a presence in Asia and Europe. The Capchem USA Ohio project is the company's first large-scale battery chemicals production site in North America, aimed at serving power battery, energy storage, and consumer electronics clients in the region with local production and local delivery, better meeting global clients' requirements for safe and stable supply chains, and supporting the upgrading of North America's new energy industry and global energy diversification.

For next-generation battery technology, Capchem has launched a long-life sodium-ion battery electrolyte and achieved large-scale delivery, while solid-state electrolyte material R&D continues to advance with planned kt-level capacity, forming a synergistic development pattern of "liquid-based primary, solid-state supplementary" and continuously achieving cost-performance breakthroughs from the technology end.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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200,000 mt lithium battery + 50,000 mt sodium-ion battery! Electrolyte giant plans capacity expansion at Chongqing plant - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)