[SMM News] Frontier Lithium Taps DRA Americas for Updated PAK Feasibility Study, Targets Q1 2027 Release

TSX-V-listed Frontier Lithium has appointed DRA Americas to conduct an updated feasibility study on its PAK lithium project in Ontario, Canada. The study will incorporate work completed since the 2025 feasibility study, including value engineering results, with a focus on optimising project economics and derisking execution. Publication is expected in Q1 2027.

Frontier Lithium continues to advance permitting and consultation for PAK under Ontario's One Project, One Process framework, alongside Indigenous engagement, environmental studies, and infrastructure initiatives.

CEO Trevor Walker said the update aims to capture progress made to date and position the project's "Mine and Mill" stage for its next phase, citing PAK's high grade lithium resource, Ontario location, and rising North American demand for secure domestic critical mineral supply.

The move reflects a broader push by North American jurisdictions to build domestic lithium supply chains as automakers and battery makers look beyond China-linked sources, with the updated study marking a standard step toward a final investment decision.