[SMM News] Vulcan Energy Secures Second Production Licence for Lionheart Project in Germany

Australia and Frankfurt-listed Vulcan Energy has secured a second lithium production licence, valid six years, for its Lionheart project in Germany, currently under construction. The new Ilka licence follows an earlier grant covering the LiThermEx area, making it the second such licence issued in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field and Rhineland-Palatinate state.

Lionheart's first phase targets 24,000 t/y of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, enough for about 500,000 EVs annually, alongside 275GWh of renewable power and 560GWh of heat per year from its integrated geothermal component, over an estimated 30 year project life.

The Ilka licence expires September 2032, after which Vulcan will seek to merge its two production licences into one. CEO Cris Moreno said the licence validates progress toward becoming Europe's leading low-cost lithium producer, with construction on track for first production in 2028.

Lionheart combines brine based lithium extraction with geothermal power, positioning it to supply EV battery-grade lithium hydroxide into the European market without reliance on imported spodumene or carbonate feedstock.