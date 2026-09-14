[SMM PV News] The third batch of national desert-Gobi-wasteland large-scale "CSP+PV" integrated demonstration projects has been put into operation.

At 19:25 on September 10, the Datang Shichengzi 100 MW "CSP + PV" integrated clean energy demonstration project, EPC-contracted by a consortium of China Energy Engineering Group Northwest Electric Power Design Institute and Northwest Electric Power Construction No. 3 Company, successfully completed its 168-hour trial run. All unit operating parameters were stable, key technical indicators were excellent, and the project is now officially ready for commercial operation.

Located in the Shichengzi PV park in Yizhou District, Hami, Xinjiang, the project is part of China's third batch of large-scale wind and solar power bases in desert, Gobi, and wasteland areas, one of Xinjiang's first "CSP + PV" integrated demonstration projects, and China's first large-scale linear Fresnel molten salt CSP plant with 100% localisation of core equipment. The project is equipped with 260,000 reflector mirrors, a heat collection area of 800,000 m², and 8 hours of molten salt energy storage duration. Leveraging the peak-shaving characteristics of CSP with thermal energy storage, it can effectively smooth fluctuations in new energy power generation, deliver stable and continuous power supply, and address the intermittency challenges of wind and solar power.

Once in operation, the project is expected to generate an average of 146 million kWh of electricity annually, with an equivalent utilisation of 1,465 hours. It will save 521,000 mt of standard coal and reduce CO₂ emissions by 1.353 million mt each year, delivering significant ecological and social benefits. At the same time, it will effectively improve new energy consumption levels, safeguard regional energy supply, and explore viable pathways for the large-scale development of renewable energy and the transformation and upgrading of China's energy structure.