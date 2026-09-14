Rising Fed Rate Hike Expectations and Zinc Inventory Buildup Weigh on SHFE Zinc【SMM Zinc Futures Review】

SMM, September 14:
SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,555 yuan/mt, briefly edged up to 26,595 yuan/mt, then fluctuated lower to touch 26,280 yuan/mt. It closed at 26,335 yuan/mt, down 265 yuan/mt, or 1.00%, from the night-session close. Trading volume increased to 58,201 lots, while open interest fell by 108 lots to approximately 128,000 lots, forming a bearish candlestick. Rising expectations of a Fed rate hike, coupled with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, weighed on nonferrous metals. Meanwhile, zinc ingot social inventories shifted from declines to increases, weakening price support. SHFE zinc is expected to fluctuate with a downward bias in the near term.