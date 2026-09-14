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Rising Fed Rate Hike Expectations and Zinc Inventory Buildup Weigh on SHFE Zinc【SMM Zinc Futures Review】

Published: Sep 14, 2026 18:36
Source: SMM
【Rising Fed Rate Hike Expectations and Renewed Zinc Inventory Buildup Weigh on SHFE Zinc】SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,555 yuan/mt, briefly edged up to 26,595 yuan/mt, then fluctuated lower to touch 26,280 yuan/mt. It closed at 26,335 yuan/mt, down 265 yuan/mt, or 1.00%, from the night-session close......

SMM, September 14:

SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,555 yuan/mt, briefly edged up to 26,595 yuan/mt, then fluctuated lower to touch 26,280 yuan/mt. It closed at 26,335 yuan/mt, down 265 yuan/mt, or 1.00%, from the night-session close. Trading volume increased to 58,201 lots, while open interest fell by 108 lots to approximately 128,000 lots, forming a bearish candlestick. Rising expectations of a Fed rate hike, coupled with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, weighed on nonferrous metals. Meanwhile, zinc ingot social inventories shifted from declines to increases, weakening price support. SHFE zinc is expected to fluctuate with a downward bias in the near term.



Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Rising Fed Rate Hike Expectations and Zinc Inventory Buildup Weigh on SHFE Zinc【SMM Zinc Futures Review】 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)