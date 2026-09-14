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Panguna Copper-Gold Mine Camp Attacked, Highlighting Security Risks to Redevelopment

Published: Sep 14, 2026 18:19
The Autonomous Bougainville Government said the Lloyds Panguna Metals & Energy Limited camp at the Panguna copper-gold mine was attacked on September 13. Personnel were assaulted and machinery was damaged in an arson attack. Authorities have not disclosed the extent of injuries or equipment losses. President Ishmael Toroama condemned the incident and said the government would continue pursuing the mine’s redevelopment.

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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
Sep 14, 2026 15:53