Today, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot prices continued to drift lower compared with the previous trading day. The lithium carbonate 2701 contract opened higher at 134,500 yuan/mt today. After the open, prices consolidated higher, briefly shooting up to 135,000 yuan/mt in early trading, before encountering selling pressure from bears. Prices then moved sideways around the average price line. In the afternoon, bearish momentum strengthened, and prices gradually drifted lower, accelerating downward after breaking below the average price line to touch a low of 132,000 yuan/mt. In late trading, prices consolidated slightly at low levels, closing near 132,300 yuan/mt, ultimately ending down 1.21% at 132,300 yuan/mt, with open interest increasing by 3,985 lots.

In the spot market, downstream buyers continued to buy the dip to stockpile. Some downstream spot order purchase intentions were relatively cautious, anchored around the 130,000 yuan/mt level. Upstream lithium chemical plants continued to hold spot order prices firm, with some maintaining spot order quotes at 160,000 yuan/mt.