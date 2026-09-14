logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 14

Published: Sep 14, 2026 18:03

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices remained flat, with both buyers and sellers showing no intention to adjust their quotes. Purchasing interest was sluggish, and transactions were slow to materialize. Gadolinium oxide prices were also stable in the afternoon, with suppliers maintaining their usual shipment pace and only sporadic deals being concluded. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy offers held steady, with suppliers keeping their morning quotes and showing no willingness to make concessions for the time being. Downstream inquiries were sluggish, with limited willingness to chase higher prices, and transactions were mainly small orders for immediate needs. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes showed no signs of loosening in the afternoon, with few new order inquiries and overall limited shipment volumes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Prices outside China remained stable this week, with the US-Brazil supply chain construction achieving both funding and project milestones [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
12 hours ago
Prices outside China remained stable this week, with the US-Brazil supply chain construction achieving both funding and project milestones [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Read More
Prices outside China remained stable this week, with the US-Brazil supply chain construction achieving both funding and project milestones [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Prices outside China remained stable this week, with the US-Brazil supply chain construction achieving both funding and project milestones [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
This week, rare earth prices outside China remained broadly stable. Neodymium oxide and terbium oxide edged lower, while terbium metal bucked the trend and moved higher, reflecting rigid demand support for medium-heavy rare earths. In news, USAR's magnet plant in the US broke ground and integrated heavy rare earth resources from Brazil, with recycling projects advancing in parallel. In Brazil, IMC, BRE, and Viridis made intensive metallurgical breakthroughs at their ionic clay projects. On the financing side, Aclara secured a $750 million loan from the Export-Import Bank of the US, and JOGMEC increased its investment in Brazilian exploration, marking a shift in overseas supply chain competition toward "capital lock-in and delivery of separated capacity." Diversification of non-China supply is accelerating, but in the short term it still relies on policy support.
12 hours ago
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped rising and shifted to a stable weak balance, dysprosium series temporarily stable while terbium continued to decline, magnetic material activity was average
12 hours ago
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped rising and shifted to a stable weak balance, dysprosium series temporarily stable while terbium continued to decline, magnetic material activity was average
Read More
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped rising and shifted to a stable weak balance, dysprosium series temporarily stable while terbium continued to decline, magnetic material activity was average
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped rising and shifted to a stable weak balance, dysprosium series temporarily stable while terbium continued to decline, magnetic material activity was average
[Pr-Nd series stops rising and turns stable with a weak balance, dysprosium series temporarily stable while terbium continues to decline, magnetic material activity remains moderate] Last week, Pr-Nd oxide consolidated within a narrow range, with upstream and downstream temporarily in a weak balance, while demand-side inquiries and purchases remained cautious; dysprosium oxide quotes were stable, market inquiries saw limited changes, and transactions were mainly small orders for immediate needs; terbium oxide continued to decline, with higher prices still struggling to gain acceptance, suppliers increasing shipments at lower prices, and transactions mostly settling at low levels.
12 hours ago
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 11
Sep 11, 2026 17:12
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 11
Read More
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 11
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 11
Sep 11, 2026 17:12
Related News
news
Prices outside China remained stable this week, with the US-Brazil supply chain construction achieving both funding and project milestones [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Sep 14, 2026 09:41
news
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pr-Nd series stopped rising and shifted to a stable weak balance, dysprosium series temporarily stable while terbium continued to decline, magnetic material activity was average
Sep 14, 2026 09:31
news
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 11
Sep 11, 2026 17:12
news
Rare Earth Prices Remain Stable Overall, Market Trading Continues to Be Weak [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Sep 11, 2026 14:03
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 14 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)