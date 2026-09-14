SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 14

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices remained flat, with both buyers and sellers showing no intention to adjust their quotes. Purchasing interest was sluggish, and transactions were slow to materialize. Gadolinium oxide prices were also stable in the afternoon, with suppliers maintaining their usual shipment pace and only sporadic deals being concluded. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy offers held steady, with suppliers keeping their morning quotes and showing no willingness to make concessions for the time being. Downstream inquiries were sluggish, with limited willingness to chase higher prices, and transactions were mainly small orders for immediate needs. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes showed no signs of loosening in the afternoon, with few new order inquiries and overall limited shipment volumes.