SMM Weekly Maintenance Summary for September 14

[SMM Weekly Maintenance Statistics] According to SMM statistics, this week (September 12 to September 18), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance was 1.4157 million mt, down 57,600 mt WoW. Next week (September 19 to September 25), the impact on hot metal output from blast furnace maintenance is expected to be 1.3734 million mt, down 42,300 mt WoW from this week.

Building materials, this week's impact from maintenance on building materials was 1.0333 million mt, down 23,600 mt WoW. Next week, the impact from maintenance on building materials is expected to be 924,900 mt, down 108,400 mt WoW from this week.

Hot rolling, this week's impact from maintenance on hot rolling was 109,700 mt, down 12,900 mt WoW. Next week, the impact from maintenance on hot rolling is expected to be 82,600 mt, down 27,100 mt WoW from this week.

