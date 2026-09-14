logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] US PPI Beat Expectations, Fueling Rate Hike Bets, Nickel Prices Under Heavy Pressure This Week

Published: Sep 14, 2026 16:40
Source: SMM

Nickel prices moved sideways in the first four trading days this week. On Friday, US August PPI came in above expectations, the probability of a September rate hike exceeded 70%, the US dollar and US Treasury yields both rose, and overnight LME base metals plunged across the board. Nickel prices fell sharply, with SHFE nickel hitting a low of 125,000 yuan/mt, down 1.8% on the day and about 1.5% WoW. In the spot market, the average price of SMM #1 refined nickel this week was 128,220 yuan/mt, down 240 yuan/mt WoW. Jinchuan refined nickel premiums widened sharply during the week, climbing from 1,650 yuan/mt to 2,400 yuan/mt, hitting a recent high. Mainstream electrodeposited nickel premiums were quoted at -200-500 yuan/mt from Monday to Wednesday, narrowing slightly to -100-500 yuan/mt from Thursday onward. Spot market trading was relatively active this week. After the sharp price drop on Friday, downstream buying interest was strong, and some end-users have already begun stockpiling ahead of the National Day holiday.

On the macro front, market focus this week was entirely on US inflation readings and the Fed's September 15-16 FOMC meeting. The sharp rise in rate hike expectations late in the week was the core driver of the sell-off. In the first half of the week, escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher, creating a tug-of-war between inflation trades and rate hike expectations, with market sentiment cautious. On Thursday, the US Treasury deployed its "rescue card," buying back up to $6 billion of 10-20 year Treasuries, but the size fell short of the market's expected $7-8 billion, and Treasury yields rose instead of falling. US August PPI released Thursday evening came in above expectations, dealing the decisive blow to the market. The probability of a September rate hike exceeded 70%, the US dollar and Treasury yields both rose, and overnight LME base metals plunged across the board. In China, August inflation data recovered: CPI rose 0.8% YoY (with the increase widening by 0.3 percentage points), core CPI rebounded to 1%, and PPI growth widened to 3.8% YoY, extending the recovery trend in the industrial economy.

On the inventory front, Shanghai Bonded Zone inventory this week stood at about 1,900 mt, up 500 mt WoW. China's social inventory was about 128,000 mt, down about 1,300 mt WoW.

Nickel prices are currently caught between macro pressure from sharply rising US rate hike expectations and a stronger US dollar on one side, and support from continuous destocking in China's social inventory and electrodeposited nickel cost support on the other. Friday's futures market already broke below the 127,000 yuan/mt support level. Tonight's CPI data and next week's Fed meeting (September 15-16) will again create volatility for nickel prices. The most-traded SHFE nickel 2610 contract is expected to trade in the 124,000-129,000 yuan/mt range next week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia ESDM Tightens RKAB Requirement, Outstanding Debt and Reclamation Obligations Key Conditions
4 hours ago
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia ESDM Tightens RKAB Requirement, Outstanding Debt and Reclamation Obligations Key Conditions
Read More
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia ESDM Tightens RKAB Requirement, Outstanding Debt and Reclamation Obligations Key Conditions
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia ESDM Tightens RKAB Requirement, Outstanding Debt and Reclamation Obligations Key Conditions
Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has tightened requirements for mining companies applying for RKAB. Companies with outstanding financial obligations or incomplete reclamation work will be unable to proceed with their RKAB applications. ESDM is also still reviewing around 50 applications to revise the 2026 RKAB, with the assessment focusing on the feasibility of the plans and compliance with administrative and technical requirements.
4 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
6 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 14 Sep , 2026
6 hours ago
Intense Market Tug-of-War: Low Prices Persist, Steel Mills and Holders Face Pressure Amid Rising Inventories
6 hours ago
Intense Market Tug-of-War: Low Prices Persist, Steel Mills and Holders Face Pressure Amid Rising Inventories
Read More
Intense Market Tug-of-War: Low Prices Persist, Steel Mills and Holders Face Pressure Amid Rising Inventories
Intense Market Tug-of-War: Low Prices Persist, Steel Mills and Holders Face Pressure Amid Rising Inventories
[SMM Nickel Flash] September 14 news: The tug-of-war between longs and shorts in the market intensified, with low-price intentions continuing to emerge. Some steel mills offered lower psychological purchase prices, while upstream holders, despite having cost bottom lines, faced rising port inventories and overall ample supply, leading to mounting shipment pressure.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia ESDM Tightens RKAB Requirement, Outstanding Debt and Reclamation Obligations Key Conditions
Sep 14, 2026 17:44
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
Sep 14, 2026 15:53
news
Intense Market Tug-of-War: Low Prices Persist, Steel Mills and Holders Face Pressure Amid Rising Inventories
Sep 14, 2026 15:30
news
SMM High-Grade NPI Sentiment Stable in September, Upstream and Downstream Factors Unchanged MoM
Sep 14, 2026 15:24
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
[SMM Analysis] US PPI Beat Expectations, Fueling Rate Hike Bets, Nickel Prices Under Heavy Pressure This Week - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)