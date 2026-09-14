[SMM Flash] Greenland Mines has completed a 104.8-tonne bulk-sampling programme across seven sites at its Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project in East Greenland. The samples are being prepared for large-scale and pilot-scale metallurgical testwork at GTK Mintec in Finland, while the company continues engineering, processing, infrastructure and waste-management studies aimed at advancing the project's technical evaluation.

Skaergaard's S-K 1300 resource currently comprises approximately 15.0 million oz PdEq Indicated and 17.49 million oz PdEq Inferred, according to Greenland Mines. The bulk-testing programme represents an important step in evaluating processing and recovery options for one of the larger undeveloped palladium-platinum-gold systems outside the major South African, Zimbabwean and Russian supply regions. However, the reported Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and the latest programme does not constitute a development or commercial production decision.