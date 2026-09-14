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World's First Mass-Produced Semi-Solid Magnesium Alloy CCB Unveiled in Chongqing, Reduces Weight by 50%

Published: Sep 14, 2026 15:54
【SMM Magnesium Flash】Recently, the world's first mass-produced semi-solid magnesium alloy CCB instrument panel crossbeam was rolled off the production line in Wansheng Economic Development Zone, Chongqing, developed and manufactured by Chongqing Boao Magnesium Aluminum Metal Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Compared to traditional steel structures, this product reduces weight by 50%, and compared to aluminum alloys, it reduces weight by 30% to 40%. The integrated molding structure is denser, significantly enhancing strength and resistance to deformation, filling the global gap in the mass production of semi-solid magnesium alloy CCB. With the breakthrough in mass production of this technology, the application of magnesium alloy in core safety structural components of automobile cockpits is expected to accelerate further, driving the lightweight development of automobiles to a higher level.

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