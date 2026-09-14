SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises 430 mt to 23,534 mt on Sep 14

[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 14, the total registered warrant volume for cast aluminum alloy was 23,534 mt, an increase of 430 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,625 mt, an increase of 0 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, it was 1,403 mt, a decrease of 59 mt; in Jiangsu, it was 8,150 mt, an increase of 941 mt; in Zhejiang, it was 10,012 mt, a decrease of 362 mt; in Chongqing, it was 2,165 mt, an increase of 0 mt; and in Sichuan, it was 179 mt, a decrease of 90 mt.