logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Wuxi Aluminum Billet Prices and Processing Fees Increase on September 14

Published: Sep 14, 2026 15:09
Source: SMM
On September 14, Wuxi aluminum billet Φ90 was quoted at RMB 24,530/t, with processing fee at RMB 450/t (up RMB 100 from the previous trading day); Φ120 at RMB 24,440/t, with processing fee at RMB 360/t (up RMB 100); Φ178 at RMB 24,430/t, with processing fee at RMB 350/t (up RMB 100). SMM A00 aluminum spot stood at RMB 24,080/t.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises 430 mt to 23,534 mt on Sep 14
5 hours ago
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises 430 mt to 23,534 mt on Sep 14
Read More
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises 430 mt to 23,534 mt on Sep 14
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises 430 mt to 23,534 mt on Sep 14
[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 14, the total registered warrant volume for cast aluminum alloy was 23,534 mt, an increase of 430 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,625 mt, an increase of 0 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, it was 1,403 mt, a decrease of 59 mt; in Jiangsu, it was 8,150 mt, an increase of 941 mt; in Zhejiang, it was 10,012 mt, a decrease of 362 mt; in Chongqing, it was 2,165 mt, an increase of 0 mt; and in Sichuan, it was 179 mt, a decrease of 90 mt.
5 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
6 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 14 Sep , 2026
6 hours ago
Aluminum Billet Outbound Shipments Increase to 38,900 Tonnes in Week of Sep 7-13
6 hours ago
Aluminum Billet Outbound Shipments Increase to 38,900 Tonnes in Week of Sep 7-13
Read More
Aluminum Billet Outbound Shipments Increase to 38,900 Tonnes in Week of Sep 7-13
Aluminum Billet Outbound Shipments Increase to 38,900 Tonnes in Week of Sep 7-13
【SMM Weekly Aluminum Billet Outbound Shipment Statistics】According to SMM statistics, during September 7–13, domestic aluminum billet outbound shipments totaled 38,900 tonnes, up 2,800 tonnes from the previous week.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises 430 mt to 23,534 mt on Sep 14
Sep 14, 2026 16:32
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 14)
Sep 14, 2026 15:53
news
Aluminum Billet Outbound Shipments Increase to 38,900 Tonnes in Week of Sep 7-13
Sep 14, 2026 15:12
news
Domestic Aluminum Billet Inventory Rises to 157,500 Tonnes, Up 4,500 Tonnes from Last Week
Sep 14, 2026 15:11