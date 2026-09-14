Copper Prices Remain Low, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Purchase Actively [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

NICICO Puts Iran’s Copper Ore Resources at 24.5bn Tonnes; Exploration Drilling Nears 200,000 Metres

According to Iranian media reports citing Seyed Mostafa Feiz, CEO of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO), Iran’s geological copper ore resources rose to 24.5 billion tonnes from 22.2 billion tonnes at the start of the Iranian year, up 10.6%. Mineable (designable) reserves increased to 18.2 billion tonnes from 16.8 billion tonnes, while 198,462 metres of exploration drilling were completed in the first five months—about 40% of the 500,000-metre full-year target. At Miduk, mineable reserves rose 123% to 1.77 billion tonnes and geological resources increased 186% to 2.883 billion tonnes. The Sarcheshmeh cluster’s mineable reserves reached 7.7 billion tonnes at an average grade of 0.41%, with the mine’s operating permit extended through Iranian year 1429 (around 2050–51). Total material extracted during the period exceeded 153 million tonnes, up about 4% year on year; this figure includes sulphide ore, oxide material and waste rock, and is not copper production. The expanded resource and reserve base supports Iran’s longer-term development potential, but does not imply an immediate increase in supply.