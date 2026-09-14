Copper Prices Remain Low, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Purchase Actively [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

SMM September 14
At 11:30 today, futures closing price was 108,240 yuan/mt, down 1,020 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premiums averaged -10 yuan/mt, down 75 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Today, secondary copper prices fell 300 yuan/mt MoM. The secondary copper sales sentiment index dropped to 2.72, while the purchasing sentiment index rose to 1.82. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 2,481 yuan/mt, down 730 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 360 yuan/mt. According to SMM survey, after copper prices pulled back and consolidated at lows, many secondary copper rod enterprises had taken a considerable number of high-priced orders last week. After the pullback in copper prices, secondary copper rod enterprises actively purchased low-priced copper scrap, but traders of copper scrap did not hold much inventory. With copper prices still falling, their willingness to sell was poor, and overall market transactions were mediocre.