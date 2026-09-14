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Copper Prices Remain Low, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Purchase Actively [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

Published: Sep 14, 2026 15:06

SMM September 14

    At 11:30 today, futures closing price was 108,240 yuan/mt, down 1,020 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premiums averaged -10 yuan/mt, down 75 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Today, secondary copper prices fell 300 yuan/mt MoM. The secondary copper sales sentiment index dropped to 2.72, while the purchasing sentiment index rose to 1.82. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 2,481 yuan/mt, down 730 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 360 yuan/mt. According to SMM survey, after copper prices pulled back and consolidated at lows, many secondary copper rod enterprises had taken a considerable number of high-priced orders last week. After the pullback in copper prices, secondary copper rod enterprises actively purchased low-priced copper scrap, but traders of copper scrap did not hold much inventory. With copper prices still falling, their willingness to sell was poor, and overall market transactions were mediocre.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Copper Prices Remain Low, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Purchase Actively [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)