【SMM Nickel Flash】Weather conditions in Indonesia, the Philippines and China

Weather-wise, Indonesia's major nickel mining areas are expected to see relatively dry conditions this week, with rainfall of around 0-5 mm in Morowali, Konawe, Halmahera, Obi Island and Pomalaa. Mining, hauling and smelter feed operations are expected to remain largely unaffected, although stronger winds in Halmahera may affect small-vessel and coastal logistics.

In the Philippines, Palawan, Surigao, Zambales and Homonhon are expected to receive around 80-85 mm, 90-95 mm, 80-85 mm and 95-100 mm of rainfall, respectively. Frequent showers, with occasional thunderstorms and swell, may cause brief delays to mine-road transportation, barging and vessel loading, but no major disruption is expected.

In China, Lianyungang, Lanshan, Tieshan, Jingtang and Yingkou are expected to receive around 0-5 mm of rainfall this week. Overall weather conditions are expected to remain dry, with stronger winds, particularly at Lanshan, potentially affecting vessel berthing and loading operations.