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【SMM Nickel Flash】Weather conditions in Indonesia, the Philippines and China

Published: Sep 14, 2026 14:47
Source: SMM

【SMM Nickel Flash】Weather conditions in Indonesia, the Philippines and China

Weather-wise, Indonesia's major nickel mining areas are expected to see relatively dry conditions this week, with rainfall of around 0-5 mm in Morowali, Konawe, Halmahera, Obi Island and Pomalaa. Mining, hauling and smelter feed operations are expected to remain largely unaffected, although stronger winds in Halmahera may affect small-vessel and coastal logistics.

In the Philippines, Palawan, Surigao, Zambales and Homonhon are expected to receive around 80-85 mm, 90-95 mm, 80-85 mm and 95-100 mm of rainfall, respectively. Frequent showers, with occasional thunderstorms and swell, may cause brief delays to mine-road transportation, barging and vessel loading, but no major disruption is expected.

In China, Lianyungang, Lanshan, Tieshan, Jingtang and Yingkou are expected to receive around 0-5 mm of rainfall this week. Overall weather conditions are expected to remain dry, with stronger winds, particularly at Lanshan, potentially affecting vessel berthing and loading operations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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