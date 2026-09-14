[SMM Computing Power News] An AI cloud platform shut down on September 21, with public cloud resources being released centrally or repurposed.

SMM learned that a public AI cloud service provider issued an announcement stating that, due to business strategy adjustments, its public cloud platform will officially cease services at 23:59 on September 21, 2026, covering all public cloud businesses including GPU, CPU, shared storage, and model APIs. The platform requires users to complete data backup and migration before shutdown, after which resources will be uniformly released and data cleared, with no liability assumed for data loss, and unused vouchers will be voided simultaneously. SMM believes that the exit of small and medium-sized cloud platforms will bring about the reallocation of existing GPU resources, potentially creating regional resource release and leasing windows in the short term.