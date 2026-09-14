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[Steel mill maintenance]

Published: Sep 14, 2026 14:58
Source: SMM
[Steel mill maintenance] Shanxi Licheng Taihang Iron and Steel plans to halt production at a 530m³ blast furnace at month-end September, affecting daily hot metal production by 2,100 mt, with the resumption time yet to be determined. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[Steel mill maintenance] Shanxi Licheng Taihang Iron and Steel plans t - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)