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[Lithium Battery: CATL Kicks Off Largest Cancellation-Style Buyback in A-Share History]

Published: Sep 14, 2026 11:56
CATL announced its first A-share repurchase of about 604,300 shares, or 0.0131% of total share capital, at prices between RMB 330.15 and 331.61 per share, totaling roughly RMB 200 million. The move officially launches its previously announced RMB 20-40 billion cancellation-style buyback plan, whose cap sets a new record for a single cancellation-style buyback in the A-share market.

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CATL announced its first A-share repurchase of about 604,300 shares, o - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)