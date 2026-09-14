[Lithium Battery: Xuetian Salt to Acquire Hebei Kuntian, Entering Battery Anode Materials]

Lexus Korea Opens Pre-Orders for All-New ES, Adding First BEV Model

Lexus Korea has begun pre-orders for the 8th-generation All-New ES, marking the first time the ES lineup will include a battery electric vehicle (BEV) model. The new ES will be launched in South Korea on October 13, with both hybrid and BEV versions offered. The BEV lineup will include the front-wheel-drive ES 350e and all-wheel-drive ES 500e. The ES 350e has a certified combined driving range of 478 km on a single charge under South Korean standards, while the ES 500e features Lexus’ DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system.