[SMM Computing Power News] An AI cloud platform shut down on September 21, with public cloud resources being released centrally or repurposed.

[SMM Computing Power News] 16 H20 units in Southwest China quoted at 53,000, including cabinet, electricity, and tax
SMM learned that a data center in south-west China is offering 16 H20 96G eight-GPU complete servers for rent, with a one-year closed contract, one-month deposit and one-month rent, spot units available for splitting, at a monthly rent of 53,000 yuan per unit per month, including 6% tax, cabinet space, and power, equivalent to approximately 6,625 yuan per GPU. The configuration includes 2TB of memory and four 400G IB network cards, meeting training cluster-grade specifications. Bandwidth is billed separately at 20 yuan/M/month, and IP addresses cost 50 yuan each, with 20M of bandwidth and one IP address included for free. Compared with quotes of 46,000 yuan and 39,000 yuan for the same model in east China, this listing is priced higher, highlighting its performance advantage as a training cluster.