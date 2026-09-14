[SMM Computing Power News] An AI cloud platform shut down on September 21, with public cloud resources being released centrally or repurposed.

[SMM Computing Power Flash] South China 5090 fan cards quoted at 47,100 yuan, up 12% from the previous batch

SMM has learned that 200 RTX 5090 fan cards are available for spot sale in South China, quoted at 47,100 yuan per card. Compared with the quote of 42,000 yuan per card for 200 fan cards in the same region in early September, this deal is up 5,100 yuan, an increase of about 12%; over the same period, the single-card price for this model in the Hong Kong market was $5,600. SMM believes that fan card quotes have moved up continuously recently, and rush buying on the hardware side is still ongoing; meanwhile, monthly rental for a full RTX 5090 system on the leasing side remains at 13,500-16,000 yuan, further widening the price spread between hardware and leasing.