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[SMM Computing Power News] L20 48G single card quoted at over 32,000 yuan in North China, entering the sight of investors

Published: Sep 14, 2026 09:33
SMM learned that the L20 48G series has entered the consideration of investors, who intend to relocate the machines to a carrier's self-owned data center, primarily to lock in resources, with a five-year lease contract to be signed. Currently, spot quotes for a single card of this model in North China are over 32,000 yuan, while quotes for newly dismantled cards are over 31,000 yuan, a difference of about 1,000 yuan, indicating limited depreciation. Compared with quotes of over 42,000 yuan for a single 5090 32G card in the same period, the L20 offers higher memory specifications but a unit price about one-quarter lower. SMM believes that the shift by investors from leasing to owning and their proactive resource lock-in reflects rising market willingness to allocate long-term computing power assets.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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