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Bensteel Group and Ansteel Group Product Price Policy Adjustment Information for October 2026

Published: Sep 14, 2026 09:26

[Announcement on Adjustments to Domestic Futures Selling Prices for Sheets & Plates of Ansteel and Bensteel Group for October 2026]
Ansteel's product price policy for October 2026 is adjusted from the September 2026 product price policy as follows:
1. Hot-rolled: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
2. Pickled: raised by 200 yuan/mt. Automotive steel raised by 200 yuan/mt.
3. Cold-rolled: raised by 200 yuan/mt. Automotive steel raised by 200 yuan/mt. Additionally: Anshen high-strength wire at 590MPa, 780MPa, 980MPa, and 1180MPa grades raised by 200 yuan/mt.
4. Cold-hardened: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
5. Galvanized: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
6. Non-oriented silicon steel: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
7. Color-coated: raised by 100 yuan/mt.
8. Medium-thickness plates: raised by 100 yuan/mt.
9. Wire rods: raised by 100 yuan/mt.
10. Rebar: raised by 100 yuan/mt.
11. Alloy surcharges: see the price list for details.
Ansteel Co., Ltd. Marketing Center

Sep 11, 2026
Bensteel Group's product price policy for October 2026 is adjusted from the September 2026 product price policy as follows:
1. Hot-rolled: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
2. Pickled: raised by 200 yuan/mt. Automotive steel raised by 200 yuan/mt.
3. Cold-rolled: raised by 200 yuan/mt. Automotive steel raised by 200 yuan/mt.
4. Cold-hardened: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
5. Galvanized: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
6. Electrogalvanized: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
7. Non-oriented silicon steel: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
8. Wire rods: raised by 100 yuan/mt.
9. Rebar: raised by 100 yuan/mt.
10. Special steel: raised by 200 yuan/mt.
11. Alloy surcharges: see the price list for details.
Bensteel Plates Marketing Center, Beiying Operations Center
Sep 11, 2026

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Bensteel Group and Ansteel Group Product Price Policy Adjustment Information for October 2026 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)