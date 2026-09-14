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Vicuña Awards 63.6-km Northern Corridor Contract as Josemaria-Filo Development Advances

Published: Sep 14, 2026 05:07
Source: SMM

Vicuña Corp., the 50/50 joint venture between BHP and Lundin Mining, has awarded the construction contract for Sections A1 and A2 of the Northern Corridor in Argentina, advancing enabling infrastructure for the integrated Josemaria and Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture comprising Contreras, BBC (Boetto y Buttigliengo Constructora) and San Juan-based Construmin following a technical and economic evaluation process that also considered local participation.

The awarded sections cover 63.6 kilometres between Angualasto and Junta La Palca, passing through Malimán, and form the first portion of the broader Northern Corridor, which is reported at approximately 220 kilometres. The route is intended to provide future access to the Vicuña project through San Juan Province and support logistics requirements associated with upcoming development stages.

The scope of work includes earthworks, embankment construction, excavation and blasting, drainage systems, retaining structures, signage and other road-safety infrastructure.

Vicuña is being advanced through a staged development strategy, with Josemaria expected to form the first stage of development, followed by subsequent development of Filo del Sol. BHP has indicated that a Stage 1 final investment decision could occur as early as the end of 2026.

The contract award marks another tangible infrastructure milestone for Vicuña as BHP and Lundin Mining advance one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper districts. Development of reliable road access will be important for construction logistics and future operations at the remote project. While the award does not alter the current production timetable, it demonstrates continued progress on enabling infrastructure ahead of a potential Stage 1 final investment decision.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Vicuña Corp., the 50/50 joint venture between BHP and Lundin Mining, h - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)