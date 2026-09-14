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Algo Grande Intersects 30.23 m at 1.5% CuEq at Adelita, Including 3.55 m at 9.4% CuEq

Published: Sep 14, 2026 05:05
Source: SMM

Algo Grande Copper announced first assay results from its Phase II drilling programme at the Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico, confirming high-grade copper-silver-gold skarn mineralisation at the Cerro Grande discovery.

Hole AG-CG-PH2-002 intersected 30.23 metres grading 1.5% copper equivalent from 146.70 metres, comprising 0.83% copper, 47.3 g/t silver and 0.40 g/t gold. The interval included 3.55 metres grading 9.4% CuEq, containing 5.26% copper, 311.8 g/t silver and 2.22 g/t gold, as well as a 1.20-metre interval grading 15.8% CuEq, including 9.84% copper.

The company said the mineralisation was intersected approximately 100 metres above the high-grade zone encountered during its Phase I drilling programme, indicating that the Cerro Grande system extends closer to surface than previously recognised. The hole was completed at a final depth of 661.8 metres.

Assays remain pending below 179 metres, where a further 40.40 metres of visually mineralised core was logged between 179 and 301 metres. Additional Phase II holes along the Cerro Grande magnetic corridor also contain visually logged copper mineralisation, although assay results for those intervals remain outstanding.

The Phase II programme is designed to expand the Cerro Grande skarn discovery along a 2.5-km magnetic corridor, with approximately 7,200 metres across 15 holes planned.

The latest results extend high-grade copper-silver-gold mineralisation into a shallower part of the Cerro Grande system and provide further evidence of continuity along the skarn horizon. However, significant portions of the ongoing Phase II drilling remain supported only by visual observations, making forthcoming assays important in determining whether the mineralised footprint can be materially expanded. CuEq values are based on assumed recoveries, while true widths have not yet been established.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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