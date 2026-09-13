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Rio Tinto Secures Indigenous Consent for Winu Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia

Published: Sep 13, 2026 18:47
Rio Tinto said it has secured Indigenous consent for its Winu copper-gold project in Western Australia, allowing the project to move forward. The company said it has established a long-term partnership with Nyangumarta Warrarn Aboriginal Corporation (NWAC) covering development of the mine on Nyangumarta country. The agreement builds on a project planning agreement signed in 2023, setting out how Nyangumarta people and Rio Tinto will work together as planning advances, including measures to avoid impacts on the environment and Indigenous cultural heritage.

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