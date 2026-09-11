[SMM Chromium Flash] Tharisa: Chrome Cash Flow Continues to Fund PGM Growth as Spot Chrome Price Hits $290/mt

Tharisa said its co-mining model, in which chrome cash flow supports PGM development through the commodity cycle, continues to underpin its growth strategy, with spot chrome prices trading at US$290 per mt as of early September 2026. The company disclosed the figure alongside news that it had secured a Special Mining Lease Agreement with the Government of Zimbabwe, a long-term PGM offtake agreement with Valterra, and priced a US$300 million, five-year senior secured Nordic bond, three milestones the company says de-risk and fully fund construction of its Karo Platinum Project on Zimbabwe's Great Dyke.

CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said the completed milestones mark a transformative moment for Tharisa, describing the group as evolving into a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional PGM and chrome producer with a combined mine life exceeding 60 years once Karo and the Tharisa Mine's underground transition are both in production. While the financing package itself is structured around PGM development, chrome remains the funding backbone of the strategy: Tharisa's disclosure frames chrome revenue as the through-cycle cash generator that allows the group to pursue capital-intensive PGM growth projects such as Karo without relying solely on external financing, a dynamic reaffirmed rather than changed by this week's bond pricing.