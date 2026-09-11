Liaoning Hongda Group Breaks Ground on Lead-Zinc Mining Project in Kazakhstan
According to foreign media, China’s Liaoning Hongda Group recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Burabay Lead-Zinc Mining and Processing Project in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda Region. The project has a two-year construction period and is scheduled for completion in 2028. Detailed geological exploration has been completed, with average grades of 2.01% zinc and 1.62% lead, while further resource expansion is possible at depth. Under Phase I, the project is expected to produce 210,000 tonnes of lead-zinc raw materials and recover 20 tonnes of silver annually, creating over 550 local jobs.