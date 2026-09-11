MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 11)

[Australia Launches Continuation Inquiry into Galvanized Steel Measures on India and Two Other Countries]
The Australian Anti-Dumping Commission initiated a continuation inquiry on September 9 into anti-dumping measures covering zinc-coated flat steel imported from India, Malaysia and Vietnam. The investigation, filed as Case 716, follows an application by BlueScope Steel. The existing anti-dumping measures are scheduled to expire on August 16, 2027, while Indian products are also subject to countervailing measures. The inquiry period covers July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Interested parties have until October 16 to submit comments, while the final recommendation is expected by February 11, 2027. The initiation of the inquiry does not constitute a final decision to continue the duties.