logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Weekly Summary] Grain-Oriented Base Prices Unchanged, Market Wait-and-See Sentiment Prevails, Price Cuts Still Possible Next Week

Published: Sep 11, 2026 17:33

Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Price Dynamics

Shanghai B23R085 grade: 11,700-11,700 yuan/mt

Wuhan 23RK085 grade: 11,200-11,200 yuan/mt

This week, spot quotations for grain-oriented silicon steel in Shanghai were lowered by 100 yuan/mt, while prices in Wuhan remained stable. Market transactions did not see a significant increase in volume after the price cut. Prices gradually stopped falling during the week, with an overall pattern of initial weakness followed by stabilization.

Supply side, production plans at mainstream steel mills are being carried out steadily, with ample spot supply overall. There is a large volume of circulating cargo for mid- and low-grade products, and structural supply pressure persists. After this round of price adjustments, traders' willingness to sell at low prices has declined, and low-priced cargo in the market is gradually decreasing. Demand side, transformer manufacturers have seen limited improvement in operating rates, and power grid tender orders are landing slowly. Downstream buyers are mostly making small, need-based restocking purchases, while large-scale stockpiling remains cautious. Overall market transactions are mediocre. High magnetic induction grades show resilience supported by long-term ultra-high voltage plans, but short-term positives have yet to materialize. Cost side, hot-rolled substrate prices are drifting lower, providing limited cost support. Baosteel's October pricing policy has been released, with base prices for grain-oriented silicon steel unchanged. Market confidence is insufficient, and a strong wait-and-see sentiment persists.

Overall, structural supply pressure remains in the market, and grain-oriented silicon steel prices may still decline next week.

 

Data Source Statement:

(All data in this report, except for public information, are derived from public information (including but not limited to industry news, seminars, exhibitions, corporate financial reports, broker reports, National Bureau of Statistics data, customs import and export data, and various data published by major associations and institutions), market communication, and SMM's internal database models. They are produced through comprehensive analysis and reasonable inference by the research team, and are for reference only, not constituting investment advice.

Shanghai Metals Market reserves the right of final interpretation of this statement and the right to adjust and modify the statement content based on actual circumstances.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Acciaierie d’Italia Hot-End Shutdown Decision Remains Pending as September 16 Deadline Nears]
43 mins ago
[Acciaierie d’Italia Hot-End Shutdown Decision Remains Pending as September 16 Deadline Nears]
Read More
[Acciaierie d’Italia Hot-End Shutdown Decision Remains Pending as September 16 Deadline Nears]
[Acciaierie d’Italia Hot-End Shutdown Decision Remains Pending as September 16 Deadline Nears]
Milan’s Court of Appeal has reserved its decision on a request by Acciaierie d’Italia and Ilva in Extraordinary Administration to urgently suspend enforcement of an earlier order requiring the shutdown of the hot-end operations at the Taranto steelworks. The underlying court order, confirmed in July, requires hot-end activities to be halted by October 28, but the latest hearing did not produce an immediate ruling on whether implementation of that order will be suspended. The timing is becoming increasingly critical for the plant. According to statements made following the hearing, Acciaierie d’Italia has indicated that September 16 represents the operational point of no return for beginning the shutdown process, as once procedures to switch off the hot-end facilities are initiated, reversing them would become extremely difficult. Lawyers involved in the case said they expect the court to issue its decision before that date. The situation therefore remains a significant supply-risk factor for the Italian steel market, particularly as the Taranto works is a major source of domestic flat-steel feedstock. However, no new court decision has yet ordered, prevented or suspended the shutdown. The key near-term development will be the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the suspension request ahead of the September 16 operational deadline.
43 mins ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 11)
3 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 11)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 11)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 11)
Iron ore futures were weaker today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 718 yuan/mt, down 1.78% from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices fell 8-13 yuan/mt on average. Traders were reasonably active and mills bought largely to cover immediate needs. Spot trading was thin.
3 hours ago
[Domestic Iron Ore Mine Brief Comment] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Liaodong region may consolidate on a subdued note
3 hours ago
[Domestic Iron Ore Mine Brief Comment] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Liaodong region may consolidate on a subdued note
Read More
[Domestic Iron Ore Mine Brief Comment] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Liaodong region may consolidate on a subdued note
[Domestic Iron Ore Mine Brief Comment] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Liaodong region may consolidate on a subdued note
Prices in the domestic ore market in the Liaodong region showed no significant fluctuations. Trader inquiries were weak, with bids mostly on the low side, but ore processors held back from selling, and most were reluctant to accept prices below their psychological expectations. Both sides traded cautiously and on an as-needed basis, with market shipments mostly consisting of earlier orders. Steel mills were largely operating at a loss, and with a strong focus on cost control, raw material inventories were mostly kept at low levels. There was little room for growth in iron ore demand, which constrained upward movement in ore prices. However, ROM ore supply was insufficient, and beneficiation plants were operating at low utilization rates.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[Acciaierie d’Italia Hot-End Shutdown Decision Remains Pending as September 16 Deadline Nears]
Sep 11, 2026 20:41
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 11)
Sep 11, 2026 18:17
news
[Domestic Iron Ore Mine Brief Comment] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Liaodong region may consolidate on a subdued note
Sep 11, 2026 17:51
news
[SMM Weekly Summary] Steel mills show strong willingness to raise prices; non-oriented silicon steel prices are expected to strengthen next week
Sep 11, 2026 17:26
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here