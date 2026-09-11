SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment for September 11

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices showed no significant adjustment, with suppliers lacking momentum to move prices either up or down. Downstream inquiries were not active, and actual negotiations still focused on low-priced cargoes, with limited follow-through in transactions. Gadolinium oxide afternoon quotes remained unchanged, with suppliers holding offers at previous levels and little volume in actual deals. Pr-Nd alloy afternoon quotes were temporarily stable compared with the morning, and enterprises kept offers firm amid losses. However, downstream magnetic material enterprises were cautious in inquiries and purchases, with actual negotiations still centered on low-priced cargoes, limited high-priced transactions, and sluggish trading. Gadolinium-iron was met with mediocre inquiries, and its afternoon quotes were flat.