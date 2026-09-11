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Copper Cathode Rod Inventories Diverge: Raw Materials Down, Finished Products Up Amid High Prices

Published: Sep 11, 2026 17:10
Source: SMM
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] Copper cathode rod enterprises' inventories showed a divergent pattern. Amid high copper prices and high premiums, enterprises only restocked as needed, with raw material inventories down MoM; downstream cargo pick-up slowed down, with finished product inventories up MoM.

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