Copper Cathode Rod Production Resumes, but Weak Demand and High Prices Dampen Outlook

[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] The operating rate rose this week mainly due to production resumptions at enterprises that had previously halted or cut production. However, end-use demand remained weak, new orders were scarce, and the surge in copper prices suppressed downstream procurement. With insufficient rigid demand from end-users such as wire & cable and enamelled wire, enterprises adopted a wait-and-see stance and operating rates continued to weaken. SMM expects the operating rate of copper cathode rod enterprises to increase by 2.37 percentage points WoW next week.