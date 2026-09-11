Griffin’s H1 Zinc Output Falls to 13,606 Tonnes as Caijiaying Throughput Restrictions Extend into Early 2027

Griffin Mining reported unaudited first-half 2026 results . Its Caijiaying Mine in China processed 419,128 tonnes of ore, compared with 588,852 tonnes a year earlier. Zinc-in-concentrate production fell to 13,606 tonnes from 17,093 tonnes, while lead-in-concentrate output increased to 1,420 tonnes from 708 tonnes. Higher metal prices and lower smelter treatment charges lifted revenue by 21% to US$77.286 million and operating profit to a first-half record of US$28.236 million. The average zinc price received rose to US$2,830/t from US$2,171/t.

The company expects restricted throughput to continue for the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027, pending approval to use Tailings Safety Facility 4. It intends to restore throughput to 1.5 million tonnes per year as soon as practicable thereafter. All necessary infrastructure and workings at Zone II are complete, with the safety permit expected in the fourth quarter of 2026; planned Zone II production remains conditional on its issuance.